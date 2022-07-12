Bracknell: Motorcyclist dies in collision with car
- Published
A man died when his motorbike was in collision with a car.
The crash involving a Black Honda motorcycle and a silver Toyota Corolla happened on Ringmead, near to the junction with Jevington, in Bracknell.
The 37-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene, at about 11:00 BST on Sunday, Thames Valley Police said.
Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage that may assist the investigation to come forward.
The force said the man's next of kin were being supported by specialist officers.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.