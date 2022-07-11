Soldier had 'no knowledge' of stolen ammunition plot, jury told
A soldier accused of selling stolen ammunition has told a jury he had no knowledge of the alleged plot.
Coldstream Guards sergeant major Kirtland Gill, 42, is charged with selling hundreds of bullets to an undercover police officer, for cash.
Lance Sergeant Rajon Graham, 33, has already pleaded guilty to four counts of selling ammunition.
Mr Gill denies conspiracy to sell or transfer ammunition between December 2020 and January 2021.
Giving evidence at Southwark Crown Court, Mr Gill said he did not know Graham sold a total of 300 9mm bullets to the undercover officer, referred to as "D", who was posing as a criminal.
The court has heard the bullets were wrapped in Bacofoil-type bags, and sold for a total of £5,800 in cash.
'Never involved in sale'
For the defence, Simon Ray asked if he had been involved in the sale of stolen ammunition, to which Mr Gill replied: "No, I had no knowledge of it."
He went on to say he was "never involved at all in the sale of ammunition".
Mr Ray then asked the defendant if he knew Graham was "meeting somebody in connection with selling ammunition?"
"No, he's never discussed anything to do with it with myself," Mr Gill replied.
Mr Gill, who saw combat in Iraq and Afghanistan, joined the army in 2001 after moving to the UK from Jamaica.
The soldier said he was friends with Graham - also from Jamaica - who would visit his family home for barbecues and other events, the jury heard.
They also had a professional relationship, with Graham responsible for the ceremonial kit used by the Coldstream Guards, including swords and the regiment's distinctive black bearskin hats, at Wellington Barracks, the court was told.
Prohibited weapon charge
But Mr Gill said his own position, as the Windsor Victoria Barracks' regimental quartermaster sergeant technical, did not give him access to ammunition and he had no role in authorising access to other soldiers.
"D" previously told the jury Graham took him to the base, near Windsor Castle, in December last year, while Mr Gill was being interviewed by a journalist about being the first black regimental sergeant major in the Household Division.
Graham is then said to have driven the undercover officer to Mr Gill's nearby home to collect a batch of ammunition, which he bought for £1,000.
Mr Gill is also charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, which he also denies.
The trial continues.
