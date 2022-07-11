Upper Basildon fire: Man seriously injured after suspected explosion
A man has suffered serious injuries after an explosion caused a house fire.
Crews were sent after the blaze broke out in the detached home in Aldworth Road, Upper Basildon, Berkshire, on Saturday at 22:40 BST.
Thames Valley Police said: "A suspected explosion caused a fire - a man has been taken to hospital and is in a serious condition."
The force said the fire, which completely destroyed the home, was not believed to be suspicious.
