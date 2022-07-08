Bracknell: Police step up patrols after sexual assaults
- Published
A teenage boy is being hunted by police after a series of sexual assaults in Bracknell.
A woman, aged in her 20s, and a teenage girl were inappropriately touched over their clothing in South Hill Park, on Tuesday and Thursday.
Another woman, in her 20s, was assaulted in a similar way by a male cyclist on a path behind the park on Wednesday, Thames Valley Police said.
The offender is believed to be the same for all three attacks.
He has been described as a white boy, aged between 14 and 16 years old, the police said.
The force is urging witnesses to come forward.
