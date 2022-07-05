Reading's Green Park station to open by end of year
A new railway station, delayed due to the pandemic, is set to open by the end of the year.
Reading's Green Park Station on the Reading to Basingstoke line had been expected to open in late 2020.
Building work on the two-platform station, near Reading FC's Madejski Stadium, will finish in July.
It will then go through a period of testing before the station will be up and running for passengers, Reading Borough Council said.
The station will be served by a half-hourly service north to Reading and south to Basingstoke through the day.
Councillor Tony Page, lead for planning and transport, said: "We have faced challenges on the schedule from material shortages, but the completion of the building work is a significant step forward.
"When operational, Green Park Station will form an integral part of Reading's ever-growing sustainable transport infrastructure with more homes, businesses and leisure developments planned in the south of the borough.
"It will also be another option for football fans heading to the stadium on match days, again taking the pressure off our busy roads."
Work on the new £20 million Green Park Station began in Spring 2019.
