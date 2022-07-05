Slough: Views sought on new political map
Views are being sought on plans for new electoral boundaries for council wards in Slough.
The Local Government Boundary Commission (LGBC) wants to change from three-councillor wards to 21 two-councillor wards.
Under the proposals the Goodman Park estate would move to the Upton Lea ward instead of Slough Central.
A 10-week public consultation on the proposals runs until 12 September - a decision is expected on 29 November.
The LGBC said it is reviewing Slough to make sure councillors will represent about the same number of electors, and that ward arrangements "will help the council work effectively".
Under the proposed new structure the number of councillors will remain the same, 42.
Currently Slough is divided into 15 wards - the majority have three councillors, Colnbrook with Poyle has two and Foxborough one.
