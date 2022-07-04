Windsor and Maidenhead: Taxi drivers call for fares rise amid soaring costs
Taxi drivers in Windsor and Maidenhead are calling for a number of price hikes - including doubling minimum fares.
Due to the rising costs in fuel and living drivers want to put up the minimum fare from £3 to £6.
A petition put forward by the hackney carriage drivers states the current tariff of £3 is "completely unreasonable" amid soaring costs.
Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead's licensing panel are set to consider their proposals on Tuesday.
The taxi drivers also want to increase the tariff from 23:00 to 06:00 and Bank Holidays from £4.50 to £9 and want to double the luggage fee to 40p.
The petition, submitted by nearly 50 drivers, states: "Firstly, as the majority of customers are commuters from the train station, the taxi journeys usually do not last much longer than a mile.
"Secondly, drivers wait up to an hour in a queue, before they receive a taxi fare, and to only receive an extremely low fare around the £3 region is very frustrating, which is especially heightened now with the increased cost of living," according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The drivers are also proposing to display a "minimum fare £6.00" sticker inside their vehicles.
