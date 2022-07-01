Slough: Fortnightly bin collections warning to residents
- Published
Bin collections in Slough could take place fortnightly instead of weekly in a bid to save cash.
The town's council said the move was "on the cards" but added residents would be given plenty of warning.
In recent months collections have been missed due to a shortage of staff leaving residents with overflowing bins.
The authority has apologised and said it had been having difficulties recruiting enough workers.
A council spokesperson said: "We don't have enough permanent staff and we can't get enough agency staff in.
Collector headbutted
"We're one of the only places within the country that doesn't have fortnightly bin collections and our financial situation means that there is nothing that we won't look at.
"But if we're going to change, then it would have to be done right and people will get an awful lot of warning," the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.
In recent weeks a bin collector was attacked with a hockey stick and headbutted by a resident for refusing to take away "contaminated" recycling.
If the council wants to swap to bi-weekly, a report will have to go to cabinet for approval.
The Labour-run council effectively declared bankruptcy last year after amassing debts of £760m. It plans to sell half of its £1.2bn assets to stay afloat.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.