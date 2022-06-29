Reading gang-rape investigation closed by police
- Published
An investigation into an alleged gang-rape has been dropped by police.
A woman, in her 20s, said she had been raped by four unknown men in an alleyway near McIlroy Park in Tilehurst, Reading.
Thames Valley Police said officers had conducted "extensive inquiries" after the report on Monday.
Following examinations of CCTV footage in the area, the force spokesperson said officers were "satisfied" the incident had not occurred as reported.
Det Ch Insp Dave Turton said: "We received a report of a rape by four men, and commenced an immediate, urgent investigation."
The force added it took the initial report of the rape "very seriously" and deployed a number of resources to investigate "as a priority".
