Taylor Wimpey apologises after hazard complaints at Woodley estate
- Published
Property developer Taylor Wimpey has apologised after complaints about a "hazardous" lack of maintenance to green spaces near its houses.
Abigail Jobby, of Elm Drive at Loddon Park in Woodley, Berkshire, said the communal areas had been left in an "unacceptable" state.
Residents are being billed for the work despite rubble and overgrown grass.
Taylor Wimpey said it was "finalising a schedule of work" to carry out maintenance in the areas affected.
It previously claimed on 22 May that it was "liaising with contractors" to sort it out, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Ms Jobby said: "I received a bill of £800 for maintenance from [property management service] FirstPort but the grass outside my house is beyond ridiculous.
"It is hazardous. Dangerous rubble or builder's scraps, overgrown weeds, bad seeding. We have been left behind and nothing has been done."
Matt Rodda, MP for Reading East, said he had raised the issue in Parliament.
He added: "I am very concerned by the way some developers are treating residents and I am calling on Taylor Wimpey to completely change its approach.
"I would like to see residents' issues resolved promptly and that any charges are reasonable and that they are kept to an absolute minimum."
Taylor Wimpey said residents would be provided with an update this week.
A spokesperson said: "We understand the concerns of the residents at our Loddon Park development and apologise for any disruption caused by the delay.
"Health and safety is our first priority and we have now completed works to address a number of the issues reported to us.
"We continue to work closely with the management company and Wokingham Borough Council to ensure that any outstanding works to this area of the development are completed at the earliest opportunity."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.