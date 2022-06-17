In pictures: 'Hottest ever' Royal Ascot relaxes dress code
- Published
Racegoers at Royal Ascot have been making the most of a relaxed dress code as they attempted to contend with soaring temperatures.
The Met Office predicted Friday could be the "hottest Royal Ascot on record" with temperatures potentially reaching 31°C (89°F) but feeling even hotter.
Rules have been altered allowing jackets and ties to be removed and patrons are also able to bring in their own soft drinks.
A spokeswoman for Royal Ascot said: "This is all to do with the consideration of safety and guests are able to bring in soft drinks and water to stay hydrated and comfortable in this lovely weather."
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the racecourse on Friday, riding in the traditional carriage procession.
All pictures subject to copyright.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.