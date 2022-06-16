Berkshire couple's wedding day spoilt by traffic warden
- Published
A lorry waiting for the driver's bride-to-be on their wedding day was issued with a parking ticket by a traffic warden.
Dominic Marshall parked his HGV in an agreed space outside Wokingham Town Hall on Saturday afternoon ahead of his wedding to fiance Caroline.
But as he went to go in for the nuptials his eight tonne lorry was given a ticket.
Mr Marshall said the council has agreed to reimburse him for the £70 fine.
The 40-year-old truck driver said he had met with town council officials who agreed he could use his HGV as wedding transport.
He said he tried to reason with the warden "who was having none of it, even my excuse of I'll be loading the bride into the lorry in a few minutes".
Mr Marshall said an email to the council resulted in "a one sentence response saying the appeals process is on the back of the ticket".
"So I sent the picture to our local paper and the council then rang me saying if I paid the fine they'd refund it," he said.
A spokesperson for Wokingham Town Council said: "We certainly do no want this event to overshadow Mr Marshall's wedding day.
"As a gesture of goodwill Wokingham Town Council are willing to pay to the fine issued."
