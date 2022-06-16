In pictures: Head-turning millinery at Royal Ascot Ladies' Day 2022

Marie-Anne Talbott is seen during ladies day at Royal AscotReuters
Many racegoers chose red, white and blue for their hats in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Thousands of racegoers have donned their finery for Ladies' Day, on the third day of Royal Ascot.

The five-day event in Berkshire is expected to attract a total of 270,000 racegoers.

The flamboyant hats moved up a notch on Thursday for Ladies' Day - a day to see and be seen.

Last year, the event was limited to 12,000 spectators per day due to Covid-19 restrictions, and the previous year the event was held without any spectators.

Here is a selection of some of this year's head-turning millinery.

This hot pink, feathery piece looked rather tricky to see the racing through
Eye-catching millinery has drawn the photographers at the race course
A Platinum Jubilee-themed hat trick has been among the designs on display
This creation boasted a rainbow display of feathers
The "elaborate headwear" brief was certainly met here
Many have stylishly matched their hats and outfits for flat racing's biggest meeting
Fabulous floral finery is the order of the day for this racegoer
PA Media
This red, white and blue ensemble featured a parrot-themed hat and dress

