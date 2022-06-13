Reading murder: Man jailed for killing David Allen
- Published
A man has been jailed for at least 20 years for murdering a "hero" grandfather.
David Allen, 77, was found stabbed to death at his home in Elgar Road, Reading, on 1 December last year.
Jacob Trussler, of no fixed address, was found guilty of murder after a trial at Reading Crown Court in May.
Trussler, 37, who was arrested the day after Mr Allen was found, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 20 years.
After his death, Mr Allen's family paid tribute to "our dad, grandad, brother and hero".
They added: "Those we love don't go away. They walk beside us every day."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.