Reading Bridge: 'Inevitable delays' over closure for broadband work
Drivers are being warned to expect delays while a bridge shuts for engineers to install broadband cables.
Reading Bridge Bridge - one of the town's main River Thames crossings - will see closures over five days.
It will close northbound between George Street and Vastern Road from 09:30 - 16:00 BST until Wednesday and southbound on Thursday and Friday.
The closure of the bridge is set to cause "inevitable delays in surrounding routes", council chiefs have said.
Diversions across Caversham Bridge will be in place throughout the week.
The work is part of a £58m project to rollout super fast broadband across Reading.
