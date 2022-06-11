Plans for 230 homes and rugby club in Twyford unveiled
- Published
Plans for 230 homes and a new rugby club have been unveiled.
The new development could be built on farmland off New Bath Road in Twyford.
The proposals put forward by David Wilson Homes include plans for a new rugby ground for Rams RFC, which is currently located in Sonning.
A public consultation on the scheme will be held at Loddon Hall in Twyford on 15 June and a final planning application could then be submitted to Wokingham Borough Council.
Developers said the proposals would provide a mixture of homes with a range of tenures, 40% of which would be affordable.
The land is currently being used for covered crop farming, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Andy Lynch, chairman of the Rams, said the scheme would be a huge boost for the community.
"Rams success in National 1 and our thriving youth section means we have outgrown our current ground," he said, adding that the new site would provide better facilities to support children.
The public consultation event will start at 13:30 BST.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.