Woodley factory demolition plan opposed by thousands rejected
- Published
A plan to demolish a former aircraft building and replace it with a complex opposed by nearly 5,000 people has been rejected.
Developers applied to knock down the Adwest building, previously used as the Miles Aircraft factory, in Woodley.
Wokingham councillors rejected the project over concerns about the loss of heritage and greater lorry traffic.
The building was used to build aircraft and to train fighter pilots during World War Two.
Post-war it was still used as an aircraft factory and then as a pen factory.
An online petition calling for it to be saved from redevelopment was signed 4,849 times, ahead of it being turned down on Wednesday, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
Andy Ryley, the agent for applicant HE2 Reading 1 GP, said the building was not listed, and the development would create between 222 and 433 new jobs.
MP for Reading East Matt Rodda opposed the plan and said he was "delighted" it was turned down.
"The Adwest Building is arguably Woodley's most important historic building," he said, adding: It tells the story of the town's aviation heritage.
"This important decision is a vital step on the road to saving the building and preserving it for the future."
He said the proposed increase in HGV traffic would have resulted in "terrible air and noise pollution problems".
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.