Gas company pays nearly £3,000 compensation over chopped tree
A gas company has paid nearly £3,000 in compensation to a council after chopping down a tree alongside a river without permission.
Southern Gas Networks (SGN) felled the horse chestnut tree on the River Kennet towpath in Reading in March 2021.
The river path had been closed at the time while the company carried out gas equipment upgrade works.
An "eagle-eyed" local councillor spotted the cut down tree after the walkway reopened.
SGN has since paid Reading Borough Council £2,713 to reimburse it for the value of the tree, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
Green councillor Rob White, leader of the council's opposition, said: "After the Kennet Side was reopened eagle-eyed Green councillor Josh Williams noticed that a council tree had been disappointingly cut down.
"We have been talking to the council on this since and they recently told us that that SGN had to pay a fine.
"It is good that SGN were fined. We hope this sends a message out that if you cut down council trees you will be fined."
'Unforeseen circumstances'
SGN has apologised for taking the tree down and confirmed its agreement to compensate the council, LDRS reported.
Company spokesperson Dan Brown said it sincerely regretted that the tree "had to be taken down".
He explained: "As part of work to demolish the gas holder, abandon old mains and install below ground equipment for the redeveloped land near Kennet Side, we removed a horse chestnut tree due to unforeseen circumstances.
"The tree was felled to safely manoeuvre our crane carrying the equipment being installed during a one-day closure of Cholmeley Road.
"This was due to the site's proximity to the River Kennet and the space between other existing trees."
The council said the payment would be used to plant replacements, and the company had assured it that in the future it would take account of legal requirements around the removal of trees.
The dismantled gas tower will be replaced with 130 apartments across three tower blocks.
