Grass to power thousands of Reading homes at new gas mill
Thousands of homes could soon be powered by the UK's first "green gas mill" which will use grass to make gas.
The plant is being built near Reading in Berkshire by energy firm Ecotricity and will supply gas to 4,000 homes from early next year.
The company said traditional methods of making green gas had sustainability issues and grass was a breakthrough alternative.
The mill will be fed a mix of grass and herbs grown on 3,000 acres of farmland.
Ecotricity said green gas mills did not require agricultural land and did not compete with food production.
It said the plant would cost £11 million to build, create 30 jobs and contribute £3m into the rural economy.
The firm has also released a report by Imperial College London on the potential for Green Gas in Britain which suggests there is enough grassland not involved in food production to provide gas for all homes.
Dale Vince, Founder of Ecotricity, said: "It's our new North Sea, and it's right underneath our feet."
Mr Vince also questioned the government's current green energy strategy of converting UK homes to heat pumps.
He said: "Green gas is cheaper, faster and far less wasteful than a switch to heat pumps. And it will work for every home - no exceptions.
"It will give us a more balanced and diverse outcome in terms of energy supply and form an essential part of the smart grid we need - with gas and electricity grids supporting each other, sharing the energy load of the country."
The government has been approached for comment.
