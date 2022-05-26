Autistic boy's cat companion through to awards final
- Published
A cat that helps an 11-year-old boy who has autism cope with anxiety is through to this year's National Cat Awards.
Chicken, who is companion to Elliot Abery from Thatcham, Berkshire, has been shortlisted in the 'Furr-ever Friends' category.
The feline shares a "special bond" with his young companion, bringing calm when he is struggling, his mother has said.
A total of 12 cat finalists will be judged by a panel of celebrities, with the winner revealed on 4 August.
'Calming effect'
Elliot's mother, Jenny, said: "Chicken and Elliot are just brilliant together and share a special bond which is unlike anything I've ever seen.
"When he's had a tough day or is struggling with anxiety, talking about Chicken has a calming effect on him.
"I really hope their story will help highlight how incredible cats can be for people with autism."
The winning cat will be chosen by a panel of celebrity judges including businesswoman Deborah Meaden, England footballer Ellen White and comedian Bob Mortimer.
The annual competition is run by the charity Cats Protection.
