Newbury Ukrainian refugees appeal for generators and windows
A Ukrainian family who escaped to England after fleeing the Russian invasion have appealed for aid to send back to those left behind.
Hanna and her husband Mikola, who are now staying in Newbury in Berkshire, lived with their two young children in Chernihiv in northern Ukraine.
The couple said those who survived the Russian bombardment are in desperate need of generators and windows.
And their Homes for Ukraine hosts have helped them arrange the transportation.
Margo Payne said: "The people left in the villages around Chernihiv are mainly the elderly and infirm who were unable to travel.
"Those whose homes have not been completely destroyed have either the shell of a home or a house with no doors or windows.
"They have no electricity so we want to get generators to these villages so at least some of them can get power some of the time."
Ms Payne urged people to donate old or new generators, windows, small solar panels to charge phones as well as sleeping bags and tents.
The former mayor of Newbury and her husband John have arranged for the larger items to be stored in a local farmer's barn before everything is transported via lorry to Poland's border with Ukraine in July.
