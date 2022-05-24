Caversham residents complain about 'noisy' new school
Residents say they are suffering from excessive and constant noise after a new school was built near their homes.
Heights Primary School opened in Caversham, Berkshire, last September, though the site was at the centre of a planning row.
The area has been described as going from a "quiet recreation ground" to "wall to wall noise 24/7".
Headteacher Karen Edwards said solutions were being looked at to minimise the noise.
The Warren & District Residents Association (WADRA), made up of around 250 households, has raised concerns about noise pollution at the site at Mapledurham Playing Fields, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
There are 350 children at the school, which is on a 5,000 sq m (53,820 sq ft) site.
WADRA member Martin Brommell said: "We've gone from a quiet recreation ground where elderly residents used to walk round with their dogs and their friends... kids would come up after school and have a picnic and meet their mates there, parents used to use the kids' play area.
"What's happened now is we have wall to wall noise 24/7."
He said it opened at 07:00 for breakfast clubs with "kids screaming, playing outside", "staggered breaks throughout the day", after school clubs, football practice and "no escaping this wall of noise".
But Mrs Edwards said: "We are on quite a limited site, I know for some people it's not limited enough."
She added: "Different conversations have been had on what we can do.
"Acoustic panelling has been investigated, they would costs tens of thousands and be an effort to maintain.
"Bamboo could be put up for a more visual barrier as well.
"We are trying to minimise the impact, and acknowledge that noise is the biggest concern that's been raised by neighbours at the moment."
Reading Borough Council was advised by the Department of Education to authorise plans for the school in 2018.
The BBC has requested the council for comment.
