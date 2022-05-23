Slough gets £10.4m for proposed cycle superhighway
- Published
A town's planned cycle superhighway has moved a step closer after it secured £10.4m in government funding.
The grant has been awarded to Slough Borough Council by the Department for Transport to promote greener and sustainable transport.
Under the proposal, service roads and paths alongside the A4 in the Berkshire town would be transformed into dedicated cycle routes.
The council's transport lead said the funding was "fantastic news".
Cycle superhighways were introduced in London in 2010 by Transport for London in a move that saw space on major roads reallocated to provide cycle lanes over several miles of a route.
'Cleaner and greener'
Slough Borough Council's transport team said it was currently developing preliminary designs for the scheme, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Councillor Pavitar K Mann, transport chief, said: "It's fantastic news to hear we've been awarded this money which will enable us to reclaim the road space for all road users, in a sustainable and progressive way."
He said the area had suffered from increased levels of traffic and speeds, adding that the council had already introduced measures to make local roads better for walking and cycling, including the rollout of School Streets.
Mr Mann said: "With this new scheme, we want to help people make travel choices that are cleaner and greener which will contribute towards Slough being a safer, healthier and more attractive place to live and work."
The plans will be released for consultation in the summer.
