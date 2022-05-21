BBC Young Dancer Adhya Shastry 'an inspiration' to young dancers
- Published
A teenager who was named BBC Young Dancer 2022 has "really inspired" other young dancers, her instructor has said.
Adhya Shastry, 17, won the BBC Four competition earlier this month.
She started dancing Bharatanatyam, the classical Indian dance form, aged nine at the Kalakunj performing arts group in Reading.
Adhya, who is studying for her A Levels, said winning the title had opened up "endless possibilities" for her.
The grand final for BBC Young Dancer 2022 saw 10 talented dancers between the ages of 17 and 24 compete for the coveted title at London's Roundhouse.
The finalists, whose styles spanned ballet, contemporary, street and tap, were put through their paces at the first BBC Young Dancer Academy held at Dartington in Devon where they had the chance to work with some of the best dance talent in the UK.
Adhya, who has also trained in contemporary and ballet and is a member of the National Youth Dance Company, said she "learnt so much" during the competition.
"I now want to be more involved and immersed in the creative world - I feel like it's only just the beginning and there are endless possibilities and things I want to learn and do," she added.
Adhya is also currently currently studying A Level Chemistry, Maths and Art.
BBC Young Dancer Artistic Director Emma Gladstone OBE said the aim of the competition was to "open creative doors for the dancers".
She said: "Adhya Shastry was noticeable from the start for her commanding presence on stage, as well as her versatility across different styles.
"As the judges all commented, she is mesmerising to watch, and a most worthy winner."
Her instructor since she began dancing at the age of nine, Ananya Chatterjee, said she was "overjoyed" at Adhya's win.
"I'm really proud of her - she's slowly built herself up with strong movement and expressional skills.
"Many young dancers will be really inspired to follow Adhya's trajectory and others, who haven't learnt the Indian style, can join us," she added.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.