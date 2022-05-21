Reading fire: Plaques for firefighters killed on duty in 1977
- Published
Plaques honouring firefighters killed in a fire at a builders' merchant store 44 years ago have been unveiled.
David Barnes, 44, and Neil Goldsmith, 31, died after going into the building in Elgar Road, Reading, to fight the fire on 15 September 1977.
The building partially collapsed, trapping them both.
The plaques have been placed at the firefighters' fire stations - Mr Barnes' at Caversham Road and Mr Goldsmith's at Wokingham Road.
Memorial unveiling ceremonies attended by family, friends and colleagues of the two firefighters were held at the fire stations.
'Fitting tributes'
James Hunt, FBU Berkshire brigade organiser, said: "These plaques will help us all remember an incident which made a huge impact on firefighters locally and the sacrifices made by David and Neil to keep their community safe.
"David and Neil were both well-respected firefighters and these will be fitting tributes to them. They are missed by family, friends and colleagues every day."
Linda Page, daughter of Mr Barnes, who laid a wreath at the memorial, said: "Losing a father in any way is hard, but losing him in that tragic way was very difficult."
Since 2017, red plaques remembering more than 50 firefighters have been placed across the UK.
They are placed near the scene of the incident where a firefighter lost their life.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.