Thames Valley police officer accused of inappropriately touching colleague
A police officer will face a public misconduct hearing accused of touching a female colleague inappropriately while on duty.
Serving Thames Valley Police officer PC Hafeez Javeed faces one allegation of misconduct.
It is alleged that while PC Javeed was on duty at Maidenhead police station, Berkshire, in August 2020 he touched a member of staff inappropriately without her consent.
The hearing will take place next month.
PC Javeed will appear at the police force's headquarters in Kidlington, Oxfordshire.
If the allegation is proven, he would be guilty of gross misconduct and could face dismissal.
