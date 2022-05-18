Qianlong-period Chinese vase, kept in kitchen, could fetch £150k
- Published
An "extremely rare" 18th Century Chinese vase bought for a few hundred pounds in the 1980s and kept in a kitchen could sell for £150,000.
The 2ft (60cm) tall blue-glazed, silver and gilt vase was created for the court of the Qianlong Emperor.
It is decorated with cranes and bats.
The vase was bought by a surgeon in the 1980s and passed to his son who, not realising its value, placed it in his kitchen, Berkshire-based Dreweatts Auctioneers said.
It was only when a visiting antiques specialist spotted it that its true value and history were revealed.
The vase, which will go under the hammer later, bears the "distinctive" six-character mark of the Qianlong period (1736-1795) on its base, Dreweatts, of Newbury, said.
It said: "The rich cobalt blue is often referred to as 'sacrificial blue', deriving from the use of vessels in this colour glaze being used during sacrifices at the Imperial Altar of Heaven.
"It is extremely rare to see blue vases painted in both gilding and slightly raised silver, thought to be due to the medium being difficult to control.
"Thrillingly, no other porcelain decorated with the same subject in gold and silver appears to have ever been documented."
It added the flying cranes and bats on the vase, which carries an estimate of £100,000-£150,000, signified longevity and prosperity.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.