Lib Dem-led coalition set to run Wokingham Borough Council
- Published
A Liberal Democrat-led coalition is set to run Wokingham Borough Council.
The Lib Dems' Clive Jones will become the authority's leader after his 23 councillors, Labour's three and two independents agreed to form the Wokingham Borough Partnership.
The new arrangement - the first time the Conservatives have not run the council for 20 years - will be confirmed at a meeting on Thursday.
Mr Jones said the coalition would be based on "trust and openness".
"We have worked together and an awful lot of people want see see political parties working together and that is what we are going to have in Wokingham," he said.
Mr Jones, who will also stand as the Lib Dems' candidate at the next general election in Wokingham, said he expected "quite a difficult year" because money in the authority was "very, very tight".
He said once the partnership had been confirmed, he and other councillors would meet council officers on Friday to discuss current and future projects.
Labour's Andy Croy told BBC Radio Berkshire: "I've been impressed by the willingness of the Lib Dems' leadership to engage with Rachel [Burgess], our leader, and to talk about and agree on the things that we have in common.
"Lib Dem and Lab councillors have voted together on many occasions over the last three or four years so we are focusing on things that we agree on and the things that we think need to be done together."
Independent councillor Jim Frewin, who will also be a member of the partnership, said it was an opportunity for all councillors to work together.
