Olly Stephens: Parents support knife amnesty after son's death
- Published
The parents of a 13-year-old who was fatally stabbed in a field are backing a police campaign to encourage people to hand in knives and blades.
Olly Stephens was attacked after being lured to Bugs Bottom near his home in Emmer Green, Reading, on 3 January 2021 after a row on social media.
Olly's mother and father, Amanda and Stuart Stephens said: "Things have got to change."
They are calling for a knife crime talk day to be held at all schools.
Mr Stephens said: "Sadly kids are losing their moral compass. The fact that they want to carry knives is scary, very scary - we've lost so many children through knife crime.
"From day one we said to the police if there's anything we can do just ask.
"We'd like to get the Ben Kinsella Trust in every school throughout the country on the same day to give a talk."
The charity was set up by the family of Ben, 16, who died after he was stabbed fleeing a fight in Islington, north London, in June 2008.
The couple recently unveiled a bench in the shape of a sofa carved out of redwood in the field where Olly was stabbed.
Mrs Stephens said: "The pain that you feel every minute of every day is horrendous - I want things to change. Even if it's one child or one family that we've helped that's what we want to do."
Thames Valley Police launched the amnesty in the force area on Monday.
People can dispose of knives in special bins at numerous police stations in Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire until 22 May.
The three 14-year-old teenage killers - two boys and a girl - were sentenced in September to custody in young offender institutions.
The girl who admitted manslaughter had her sentence increased in December.
