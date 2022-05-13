Slough murder: Abdul Aziz Ansari's family pay tribute
- Published
The family of an 18-year-old man killed in a street stabbing have paid tribute to a "bright soul".
Abdul Aziz Ansari died in hospital after being attacked near shops in Trelawney Avenue, Slough.
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with his murder after the incident on Thursday 5 May.
Mr Ansari's family said his "senseless" killing had "inspired Slough to respond with a robust grassroot plan to counter knife-crime".
In a statement they said he was "exceptionally intelligent and gifted from a very young age".
"From as young as nine, he actively participated in international aid relief campaigns, rubbed shoulders with political and community leaders via interfaith, distributed food to Slough's homeless population and lobbied for anti-knife bins to be put across Slough," it said.
"This was a young man who loved the most vulnerable people within society, hoping that one day he would bring honour and pride to his family.
"His family stand proud of the young man he was developing into."
The 15-year-old charged with Mr Abdul's murder was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon and appeared at Reading Crown Court on Tuesday.
A 17-year-old local boy, who was previously charged with affray and possession of a bladed article in a public place, pleaded not guilty at Reading Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Thames Valley Police said two other teenage boys arrested on suspicion of murder, assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice have been released on bail until 1 June.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.