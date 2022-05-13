In pictures: Platinum Jubilee equestrian extravaganza
An equestrian extravaganza featuring more than 500 horses and 1,000 performers has kicked off celebrations to mark the Queen's 70-year reign.
The opening night of A Gallop Through History took place in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Thursday night.
Billed as a "personal tribute to our monarchy", it is the first major event in the Queen's Platinum Jubilee festivities.
The Queen marked 70 years on the throne on 6 February 2022, but like her Golden and Diamond Jubilees, the first week in June has been chosen for a number of high-profile celebratory events.
