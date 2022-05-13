In pictures: Platinum Jubilee equestrian extravaganza

An equestrian extravaganza featuring more than 500 horses and 1,000 performers has kicked off celebrations to mark the Queen's 70-year reign.

The opening night of A Gallop Through History took place in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Thursday night.

Billed as a "personal tribute to our monarchy", it is the first major event in the Queen's Platinum Jubilee festivities.

The 90-minute show will take place across four evenings from 12-15 May
The evening production is taking place over four nights beneath the lit ramparts of Windsor Castle
The show features international and national military, equestrian and dance displays
The production takes the audience on a journey through history covering more than five centuries
The event has been described as a "personal tribute to our monarchy"
Dancers from the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo performed during the opening night
The 90-minute show features more than 500 horses and 1,000 performers

The Queen marked 70 years on the throne on 6 February 2022, but like her Golden and Diamond Jubilees, the first week in June has been chosen for a number of high-profile celebratory events.

