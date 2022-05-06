Government rules 'Watership Down' housing development can begin
The government has ruled a controversial project to build 1,000 homes on farmland featured in the novel Watership Down can go ahead.
Developers had appealed against West Berkshire District Council's decision to refuse the Sandleford Park scheme.
Planning permission for the Newbury houses will now be granted, unless the decision is challenged in the High Court.
Protesters said protected habitats and ancient woodlands would be at risk.
There have been five failed applications since the area was allocated for development by the authority in 2012.
Bloor Homes and Sandleford Homes Partnership appealed against the council refusing its scheme to build the homes off Monks Lane last year.
Then Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick called in the application for a final decision by his department.
The development will see about 1,000 new homes, 80 extra care housing units and a new two-form entry primary school .
Park House School could be expanded and a new open space including a new country park will be laid out, along with drainage infrastructure, walking and cycling paths.
Plans to build homes at Sandleford have been in the pipeline for more than a decade, ever since West Berkshire Council identified it as a preferred site for housing in 2010.
Watership Down author Richard Adams campaigned in 2011 against developing what he called "the most beautiful area south of Newbury".
In the novel, rabbits flee Sandleford Warren, which is about to be destroyed by bulldozers.
Protest group Say No To Sandleford said the proposals would "surround the ancient woodlands in a wall of concrete".
The developers said there would be a 15m buffer between developed areas and ancient woodlands.
