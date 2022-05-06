Slough murder inquiry after man dies following stabbing
A man has died in hospital after being stabbed in a "targeted attack", police have said.
Officers have opened a murder inquiry after the 18-year-old was found hurt near shops in Trelawney Avenue, Slough, at about 19:15 BST on Thursday.
He was helped by a member of the public before being taken to St Mary's Hospital in London where he later died.
A cordon around the scene has been set up and is likely to remain in place for some time, police added.
'Complex inquiry'
The man's next of kin have been told and are being supported by specialist officers.
Senior investigating officer Det Supt Kevin Brown, head of the major crime unit at Thames Valley Police, said: "Our thoughts remain with them at this most difficult time.
"We are in the very early stages of this investigation and we are dealing with a very complex inquiry, which appears to be a targeted attack.
"I would ask anyone who may have information about this to please come forward.
"Members of the public are likely to see an increased police presence while we continue to investigate and we would advise anyone with any concerns to please speak to one of our uniformed officers."
