Elections 2022: When will Berkshire results be known?
- Published
Three councils in Berkshire held local elections on Thursday but the results are not yet known.
Voters in Reading, Slough and Wokingham went to the polls but all three councils have delayed their counts.
The authorities will all commence counting on Friday, with a view to publish the results in later in the day.
All three are expected to declare results between 15.00 and 16.00 BST.
