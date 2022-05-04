Bournemouth fans joy as Cherries return to Premier League
Bournemouth football fans are celebrating after the club secured a return to top flight football beating Nottingham Forest 1-0.
Kieffer Moore sent the team back to the Premier League with a late winner that sealed automatic promotion from the Championship.
Jubilant fans swarmed across the pitch after the final whistle at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday night.
Former player Marc Pugh said he was "chuffed to bits".
Moore, who joined the team from Cardiff, was smothered by his teammates as they knew a win against their closest challengers would end a two-year, top-flight absence.
They return to the Premier League under manager Scott Parker who took Fulham up in 2019-20 before leaving the west London club for Bournemouth following relegation last season.
Midfielder Pugh, who played for the Cherries in 2015 when they were last promoted, said: "As a young boy you dream of testing yourself against the best players in the world.
"There's nothing better than playing in the premiership and seeing a goal you scored on Match of the Day."
'Great performance'
He added: "I'm just so chuffed to bits for the fans, after everything they've been through in the past. It's been a rollercoaster and I'm sure they'll be buzzing to see some world-class players again next season."
Cherries fan Alan Rideout said: "I was a doubter but you proved me wrong with this great performance - roll on next season."
Sharon Harding added: "So pleased for the team and all their supporters… well done Cherries."
Bournemouth join Fulham in the Premier League with Forest remaining in the play-off places.
