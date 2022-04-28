Reading: Fire crews battle scrubland blaze

About 40 firefighters were sent to tackle the fire on Wednesday night

Dozens of firefighters have tackled a large scrubland fire.

The fire broke out off Circuit Lane in Reading near Southcote Lock on Wednesday shortly after 18:10 BST.

Firefighters from across Berkshire, including Caversham, Wokingham, Whitley Wood, Theale and Wokingham were sent to the scene.

The fire service advised people living nearby to keep doors and windows closed overnight due to the amount of smoke.

The blaze was now out with crews due to return on Thursday morning to check for hotspots.

A spokesman from the service urged people to heed its safety advice to not discard cigarettes, disposable barbeques or glass bottles on open land.

The cause of the fire will be investigated.

