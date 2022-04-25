Royal Berkshire Hospital security staff pay dispute over, union says
- Published
A long-running pay dispute involving security staff at a hospital has been settled, a union has said.
Twenty guards at Reading's Royal Berkshire Hospital started taking industrial action in December 2020 over what the Unite union called "inadequate pay rates".
Unite said the one-year pay deal from December 2021 represented a pay lift of 7.5%.
The deal also includes back-pay worth about £400.
The guards are employed by outsourced company Kingdom Services Group.
The three-year security contract is currently out for tender by Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust, although Unite has repeatedly urged management to bring the security guards back in-house.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "It is appalling our members have had to wait two years for a pay deal at a time of soaring living costs.
"Unite will continue to press for this vital service to be brought in-house as the best option for all concerned."
Both the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust and Kingdom Services Group have been approached for comment.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.