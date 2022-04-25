Bracknell rape: Man arrested over underpass attack
- Published
A man has been arrested after a woman was raped in an underpass.
The victim was attacked as she walked along the underpass of the Eastern roundabout in London Road, Bracknell, in the early hours of 18 April.
Thames Valley Police said a 22-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of rape.
The force said he had since been released on conditional bail while inquiries continue.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.