Bridge plan considered for South West Maidenhead development
- Published
A bridge could be built over a section of motorway as part of a new housing and business development, a council has revealed.
The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead said it was studying the feasibility of a bridge within the South West Maidenhead development.
The bridge would allow pedestrians to safely cross the A308(M).
Land is earmarked for 2,600 homes, schools, green spaces and employments sites.
The site compromises the Maidenhead golf course, land south of Harvest Hill Road and Braywick Park, which is set to be a public park, a special needs school, a wildlife zone, and sports hub.
The council held a consultation on how the areas will connect with each other, encouraging walking, cycling, and public transport rather than residents being too reliant on cars, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Ian Manktelow, principal planning policy officer, said the authority was investigating whether a bridge could link the residential and business areas and allow residents to safely cross over the A308(M).
He said other options would also be considered, to make sure "that the employment site is well connected into other parts of the town".
Mr Manktelow said new wildlife connections could also be created.
A new east-west corridor on Harvest Hill Road could cut through the housing site to promote further "behavioural change" to walking and cycling.
The council said the infrastructure would be funded by a tariff on housing development.
The 2,600-home site will be split equally between houses and flats, the council said.
