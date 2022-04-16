Caversham Park: Plan for retirement complex submitted for ex-BBC site
Plans have been submitted to convert a Grade II-listed estate once used by the BBC into a retirement complex.
A care home, assisted living flats and other retirement homes will be built at Reading's Caversham Park under the proposals by Beechcroft Developments.
The site had been home to BBC Monitoring and BBC Radio Berkshire but was vacated by the corporation in 2018.
Parkland will also be opened up to the public under the plans, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Beechcroft managing director Chris Thompson said: "Significantly for the local community, this scheme will mean that for the first time in generations, access to the parkland will be available.
"Beechcroft sees itself as the custodian of one of the most architecturally attractive buildings within Reading and the glorious parkland."
The plans would take up seven of the area's 93 acres and include a 64-bed care home and 64 assisted living homes for the over 55s.
It would also feature 61 other age-restricted homes and 33 properties for the general market, of which 28 would be categorised as affordable housing.
