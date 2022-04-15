A33 crash: Motorcyclist killed in multi-vehicle collision
A motorcyclist has died after being fatally injured in a crash involving several vehicles.
A 42-year-old man, who was riding a red Kawasaki, was hurt in a collision with a number of cars on the A33 in Reading on Thursday and later died from his injuries, police said.
The crash happened close to the Rose Kiln Lane junction at about 19:25 BST.
Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses and drivers with dashcam footage to come forward.
The family of the motorcyclist, who was from Reading, is being given support from specialist officers, the force added.
