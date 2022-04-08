Slough's Nova House: Cost of safety works hits £19.6m
A council's costs to replace cladding and install other safety measures at a residential tower block it bought for £1 stands at £19.6m.
Slough Borough Council bought the owner of renovated office block Nova House in Slough, Ground Rent Estates 5 Limited (GRE5), in 2018.
The 68-flat development in Buckingham Gardens failed two inspections after the Grenfell Tower disaster in 2017.
The authority said progress had been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
When the council bought GRE5 "to protect the safety of the residents", costs to fix the block were initially estimated to be £4m, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
Anticipated costs have increased by £800,000 since last July, when the council said it expected them to cost up to £18.8m.
Cladding was removed in January and a fire-resistant weatherproof membrane has been installed.
The council said the current programme for known works was expected to be completed in early 2023.
It said "further work" was needed to complete "remaining issues compromising fire safety", including the installation of a sprinkler system.
Of the final total costs, £9.3m will be paid for by a Homes England grant.
