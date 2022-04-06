Ukrainian couple who fled to Bracknell describe 'hell' after invasion
A Ukrainian couple who fled the Russian invasion and are now living with their daughter in the UK have described the "hell" they were put through.
Nataliia Ternova and Volodymyr Ternovyi fled their home in Bila Tserkva, about 50 miles (80km) south of Kyiv, after Russian attacks.
Their journey to the UK included a 36-hour bus journey to Slovakia.
They are staying with their daughter Tanya Noble and her family in Bracknell, Berkshire.
Mrs Ternova, speaking through Mrs Noble, said they had been woken up early as Russian planes bombed Bila Tserkva as the invasion began.
Mrs Noble said: "Above their home there were two planes chasing each other - a Russian plane and a Ukrainian plane.
"In the end the Russian [plane] fell not far from them. Mum said they were so were scared, they ran into the bathroom and Mum hid herself.
"They said: 'We just couldn't handle being so stressed all the time and waiting for something to hit their home directly so decided to leave.'"
Mrs Ternova said: "We still don't realise [what's happening]. It's like a hell, it's so scary, there aren't even words to describe."
Mr Ternovyi's sister remains in Kyiv with her daughter, son-in-law and grandchild.
"I'm am very stressed and worried about them," he said.
While both are thankful for the reception they have received in Bracknell following their arrival on 25 March, they want to return to their homeland as soon as possible.
"We had a very good life, we worked our whole life," Mrs Ternova told BBC Radio Berkshire.
"We finally retired. We had a nice flat in the town centre with a garden. We thought we would have a nice, quiet life and now we've got nothing,"
Despite initial concern that her parents might have had to leave Slovakia for the Polish capital, Warsaw, to apply for UK visas last month, Mrs Noble was ultimately able to secure them herself in a week.
