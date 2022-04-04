Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Windsor and Eton bridge plan could cost £70,000
- Published
Up to £70,000 could be spent to illuminate a bridge to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead is proposing to light up Windsor and Eton Bridge later this year if enough money is raised.
The initiative could cost between £50,000 and £70,000 and would be subject to planning permission.
A public appeal to fund the scheme is expected to be launched by the mayor, Councillor John Story, in due course.
He added the activities planned to mark the Queen's 70-year reign "take on added importance" for the royal borough as it enjoyed "a long and proud association" with the royal family.
Other planned events include the Windsor Platinum Jubilee Beacon Lighting on 2 June and the Jubilee Picnic in the Park and Classic Car Show on 4 June, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Other celebrations will also be held across the UK over the extended bank holiday weekend from 2-5 June and in the run-up to it.
Buckingham Palace previously said the Queen hoped as many people as possible across the UK would have the opportunity to enjoy the festivities.
The events will reflect the Queen's reign, the longest of any British sovereign, and her impact on the UK and the world since her accession to the throne in 1952.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.