Ex-Thames Valley Police PC admits misconduct over relationships
- Published
A former police constable has admitted misconduct in a public office after pursuing inappropriate relationships with multiple women while on the job.
Oliver Perry-Smith, who worked for Thames Valley Police at Newbury police station in Berkshire, appeared at Reading Crown Court.
He pleaded guilty to three charges of misconduct in a public office and to two charges of computer misuse.
Perry-Smith, 38, will be sentenced at the same court on 29 April.
The court previously heard he was accused of abusing public trust by having a sexual relationship with a woman who he met through his job between October 2015 and December 2016.
The woman had been accused of harassment and Perry-Smith had been dealing with her case.
He was also accused of obtaining personal information about a woman he met in a shop in Newbury while on duty, visiting her home for non-policing reasons, and making "inappropriate remarks" to her in February 2019.
Perry-Smith was alleged to have engaged in, or attempted to engage in, sexual relationships with female members of the public while on duty and wearing uniform over more than five years from September 2014.
The officer was further accused of using the police national computer system to find personal information about a woman, and data about another person, both in 2019.
