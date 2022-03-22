Duchess of Cambridge: Kate's 40th birthday photo shown in family church
- Published
A portrait taken to mark the Duchess of Cambridge's 40th birthday has gone on display in her family's village church.
The photograph will be shown at St James the Less Church in Pangbourne, Berkshire, where the Middletons have been parishioners for generations.
The black and white image, taken by fashion photographer Paolo Roversi, will then move to Reading Museum.
The museum is close to the Royal Berkshire Hospital where the duchess was born in 1982.
The photograph is one of three portraits taken by Roversi at Kew Gardens in November to mark her milestone birthday on 9 January.
A second image, which shows Catherine wearing a red Alexander McQueen dress, will be on show at the Wardlaw Museum at the University of St Andrews, where William and Catherine met as students.
The third photograph in Roversi's series, showing Kate in a white dress and smiling at the camera, will be displayed at Anglesey's Oriel Mon museum.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had a home on Anglesey in north Wales before their wedding while William worked as an RAF search and rescue helicopter pilot.
The exhibitions form part of the National Portrait Gallery's Coming Home project, which sees the gallery lend portraits of famous people to places with which they are closely associated.
The gallery's director, Nicholas Cullinan, director of the National Portrait Gallery, said: "As one of her first and earliest patronages, we are delighted to be sharing Paolo Roversi's wonderful portraits, taking each to a place of resonance across the United Kingdom for Her Royal Highness as part of our Coming Home project."
The portraits can be visited free of charge.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.