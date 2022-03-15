PC Harper's widow hopes to 'find happiness' after law change
- Published
PC Andrew Harper's widow has said she is ready to "find happiness" in what she hopes is her last press interview.
Lissie Harper successfully campaigned to give mandatory life sentences to the killers of emergency services workers.
Her husband, a Thames Valley Police officer, was 28 when he was dragged to his death by a getaway car in August 2019. Three teenagers were jailed for manslaughter.
Mrs Harper, 31, said she would "move forwards" once Harper's Law was passed.
The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill is currently awaiting royal assent and the Ministry of Justice said it would aim to pass the law in England and Wales "as soon as possible".
Mrs Harper launched a campaign to pass Harper's Law after her husband was killed in Sulhamstead, Berkshire, in August 2019.
She said she was "compelled" to fight for the law change after her husband's killers were acquitted of murder.
Henry Long, the 19-year-old leader of the group, admitted manslaughter and was sentenced to 16 years.
Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole, both 18, were convicted of manslaughter after a trial at the Old Bailey and given 13-year sentences.
Now Harper's Law has almost reached it's conclusion, Mrs Harper, from Wallingford in Oxfordshire, said she hoped to "retire" from public life.
"I know for a fact that Andrew would want me to be happy," she said.
"Having been in the public eye, I'm sure there's a lot of opinions about what I should do, what I shouldn't do, what the right time is and all of that."
Mrs Harper added she felt "mentally exhausted" but was grateful for the public support she had received.
She now plans to focus on her crafts business and said living with grief was something "you learn to cope with".
A documentary on her fight for justice is due to air on ITV1 on Tuesday.
