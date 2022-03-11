Reading flats fire: Hakeem Kigundu pleads not guilty
A man accused of killing two people in an arson attack on a block of flats has pleaded not guilty to murder.
The bodies of Richard Burgess, 46, and Neil Morris, 45, were recovered in January following the blaze in Rowe Court, Reading, on 15 December.
Hakeem Kigundu, at Reading Crown Court, denied arson with intent to endanger life, two counts of murder, and two counts of GBH with intent.
He was remanded in custody ahead of further case management hearings.
On Thursday Thames Valley Police said its officers had completed work at the site, though its major crime unit is continuing to investigate.
Supt Steve Raffield, local area commander for Reading, said it had been an "incredibly painful and distressing time for a lot of people".
He added: "Although there will no longer be police officers at the site, work will still continue to make the area safe, and members of the public will continue to see activity at Rowe Court as a result."
Seven residents who lived in the block are still being provided with emergency accommodation, while others are staying with family or friends.
Last month an inquest at Reading Coroner's Court revealed Mr Burgess died due to burns and inhalation of fire fumes, while Mr Morris's cause of death was inhalation of fire fumes, pending further investigation.
