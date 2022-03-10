M4 crash victim Pulvinder Dhillon was 'beautiful and kind', family say
- Published
A grandmother who died in a crash on the M4 was "loved and respected by all she knew", her family have said.
Pulvinder Dhillon, 68, from London, died at the scene when her black Nissan Micra and a white van collided on Monday morning.
The westbound M4 was closed for several hours following the incident before junction 12 near Theale, Berkshire.
In a statement, Ms Dhillon's relatives said they wanted to be able to "grieve in peace" after the "tragic accident".
They added: "She was a beautiful, kind mother, mother-in-law, sister, Grandma and friend who was loved and respected by all she knew."
Two other people were also seriously injured in the crash.
Thames Valley Police has appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.