Mortimer group loses 'human rights' bid to cut down tree
- Published
Residents who claimed a 100-year-old tree was "dangerous" and therefore infringed their human rights have lost their bid to have it cut down.
The group had applied to West Berkshire Council to remove a tree preservation order for the pine, which is located near houses in The Bevers, Mortimer.
But councillors have dismissed the residents' arguments about safety.
They said the tree was healthy, had stood firm during recent storms, and could live for another 60 years.
A council report released ahead of a planning on meeting on Wednesday said some residents in the village believed the tree's presence caused them "fear, stress and anxiety" over concerns it could fall down.
Maurice Ashton, speaking on behalf of the objectors, told the meeting: "The tree has little or no amenity value and the [tree preservation] order is a breach of human rights.
"The local authority might argue it is not dangerous but a large pine tree towering above residential properties is dangerous."
'Lion tamer'
Mr Ashton then compared the risk posed to residents living near the tree with the danger faced by a lion tamer, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"One might say the chances of being eaten by a lion are minimal, unless you are a lion tamer - just as your house sits in the target of a large pine tree, it is more likely to be hit," he said.
However, a council tree officer said his research show no evidence suggesting the tree was in danger of falling down.
Councillor Alan Macro said: "If every tree that people thought posed a risk was cut down what would our towns and villages look like? I am reassured this tree is safe."
